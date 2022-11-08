Bar Exam 2022: Scheduled road closures in Manila City throughout November

The Philippine Bar Examination is once again a face-to-face affair this year. In light of this, there will be significant road closures around Metro Manila for the duration of the exams.

In Manila City alone, there will be two exam venues: De La Salle University and San Beda University. There will be major roads affected, including a stretch of Taft Avenue and Mendiola Street.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

QC resident illegally uses DIY ‘no parking’ signs to reserve a street parking slot

Owner of busway-trespassing Ferrari won’t be allowed to drive... for now

Specifically, the portion of Taft Avenue (both southbound and northbound) from corner Quirino Avenue to corner Estrada Street will be closed off to all vehicles. Motorists headed northbound are advised to take Quirino Avenue, turn left at Adriatico Street, then take Pablo Ocampo Sr. Street (formerly Vito Cruz) toward their destinations.

Mendiola Street from corner Legarda Street to corner Concepcion Aguila Street will also be blocked off. The entire stretch of Concepcion Aguila Street as well as the adjacent 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Streets will also be inaccessible to all vehicles. Motorists can take Magsaysay Boulevard instead and head towards Legarda Street and C. M. Recto Avenue on to their destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Manila Public Information Office has mapped out the affected roads and alternate routes. You can check them out below for a better look. Do take note that all these closures will take effect on November 9, 13, 16, and 20 from 12mn to 11pm.

Taft Avenue road closures for Bar Exam 2022:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos