Bar Exam 2022: Expect traffic buildup around ADMU on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20

Man, Katipunan regulars just can’t seem to catch a break. This time, it’s the 2022 Bar Exam that will be affecting traffic in the area during the coming days.

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) has released an advisory announcing that its junior and high school complexes will serve as one of the venues for this year’s Bar Exam.

The 2022 Bar Exams will be held inside the campus on November 9, 13, 16, and 20. That’s this Wednesday and Sunday, as well as next Wednesday and Sunday. Dry-runs will also be held the day before each date.

While the university says the rest of the campus will not be affected, it is advising everyone to plan their trips accordingly. Given around 2,500 examinees are expected to take the Bar this year, motorists can expect a buildup of traffic in the area prior to and right after the tests on the said dates.

In related news, Manila City has announced road closures around De La Salle University and San Beda University for the 2022 Bar Exam, too. You can read more about this here.

Well, you’ve been warned. Again, try to avoid the area entirely if you can.

ADMU Bar Exam 2022 advisory

