Look: BF Homes residents hold motorcade to protest opening of subdivision gates to public

BF Homes Parañaque’s residents aren’t giving up without a fight.

In case you missed it, the subdivision was ordered by the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) to open several of its gates to public motorists early in August. These include the gates along Aguirre Avenue, Elizalde Street, El Grande Avenue, Concha Cruz Street, and Tropical Street.

Not surprisingly, the move has affected the flow of traffic through the residential area—and locals aren’t very happy.

Over the weekend, some of the subdivision’s homeowners banded together and held a motorcade in protest of the HSAC’s ruling.

Photos released by the New South Homeowners Association (NSHA), a residential community within BF Homes, show vehicles like a Toyota Innova and Hyundai Starex driving around with tarpaulins carrying slogans questioning the HSAC’s recent decision.

According to the Philippine Star, some residents even began manning the subdivision’s gates and started blocking vehicles without an exclusive BF Homes sticker from entering.

Judging by the posts on the NSHA’s Facebook wall, these residents have no intention of waving a white flag any time soon. Have you passed through this area recently? Let us know what the traffic situation is like in the comments.

BF Homes motorcade

