DPWH: BGC-Kalayaan Viaduct may be accessible to motorists by October 1

In June, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) opened the BGC-Ortigas Bridge to the motoring public. The new piece of infrastructure drastically reduces travel time between Taguig and Pasig City, serving as an alternate route for cars looking to cross the Pasig River via EDSA.

Soon, taking the new bridge will become even more convenient with the opening of the BGC-Kalayaan Viaduct, which directly connects the structure to the busy commercial hub.

According to a recent Facebook post by the DPWH, the agency expects the BGC-Kalayaan Viaduct to be accessible to motorists on October 1 following the project’s completion on September 30. The approaches on 3rd and 8th Avenue have already been paved with concrete, while substantial completion of the median barrier and asphalt overlay is expected by this weekend.

“We’re excited that the Lawton Avenue to Global City viaduct section of the BGC-Ortigas Center Road Link Project will potentially be delivered to completion this September 30,” DPWH head Mark Villar said in a statement.

Currently, motorists using the BGC-Ortigas Bridge to cross from the Pasig City side of the structure must drive down onto Kalayaan Avenue and make a U-turn before entering the business district. Once the viaduct is completed, this detour will no longer be necessary.

So, next month. Do you think the DPWH will be able to stick to this opening date? Let us know in the comments.

