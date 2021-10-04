What’s it like riding across the new BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project?

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officially opened the BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project to the public on Friday. We haven’t driven through the new bridge yet ourselves, but Summit Media senior account manager Lucas Reyes already has, and he shared a video of it on his YouTube channel.

Aboard his Honda Rebel, Reyes started off his trip near Pioneer Center in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. Using the entirety of the bridge, it took him roughly just 2min30sec to get to BGC. Afterwards, Reyes proceeded to make a U-turn and ride his way back, and it took him just a little over a minute to get from one end of the bridge to the other.

Worth noting here, though, is that Reyes made this trip on the morning of October 1, well outside of rush hour. Don’t expect to pass through as quickly as he did if you’re driving through, say, on a Friday evening and if you’re in a car. Anyway, you can check out the full clip below.

Continue reading below ↓

So, did any of you guys try to use this new road over the weekend? How did you find the experience? The comments section is open.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.