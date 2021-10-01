DPWH officially inaugurates 1.48km BGC–Ortigas Center Link Road Project

After partially opening the BGC-Ortigas Bridge to the public back in June, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has now completed the last piece of the P1.79 billion BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project: the BGC-Kalayaan Viaduct.

Along with the opening of the new two-lane viaduct, the agency has officially inaugurated the entire 1.48km road project that seeks to reduce travel time between Bonifacio Global City and Ortigas Center to 12 minutes.

“With the opening of the entire BGC–Ortigas Road Link Project, we are seeing significant traffic decongestion, or as much as 20% traffic volume from nearby Epifanio delos Santos Avenue and C5 Road sections,” said DPWH secretary Mark Villar.

PHOTO BY Mark Villar on Facebook

The four-lane BGC-Ortigas Bridge enables easier travel between Santa Monica Street in Pasig City and Lawton Avenue. The newly opened viaduct, meanwhile, connects Lawton Avenue all the way further to 8th Avenue in BGC.

Are you looking forward to using this new road network? If you’ve already tried it out, tell us about your experience in the comments.

