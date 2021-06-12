The BGC-Ortigas Bridge is now partially open to motorists

There may have been a delay or two, but the Santa Monica–Lawton Bridge, also known as the BGC-Ortigas Bridge, has finally been opened to motorists.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) inaugurated the new piece of infrastructure, now officially named the Kalayaan Bridge, earlier today, June 12. In a statement, the agency called the achievement “a fitting Independence Day gift” for the general public.

“With the opening of this bridge, DPWH is a few steps closer to completing the entire BGC–Ortigas Center Link Road Project that will reduce travel time between Bonifacio Global City and Pasig City/Mandaluyong City to only 12 minutes,” DPWH secretary Mark Villar said in a statement following the inauguration.

The structure, which is part of the 1.37km BGC–Ortigas Center Link Road Project, is expected to serve as an alternate route for vehicles traveling between the cities of Makati, Pasig, and Taguig, and is part of the larger BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project. It was supposed to be open to vehicles by May 2021, but due to delays, the inauguration was pushed back to Independence Day. We’re glad to see the DPWH was able to meet its new construction timeline.

You can check out aerial footage of the newly opened bridge courtesy of local infrastructure buff Dimitri Valencia below:

So, are you looking forward to driving on this thing? Let us know in the comments.

