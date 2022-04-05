The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge has finally been inaugurated

We’ve already lost count of how many times the completion date of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge was moved over the past year or so. None of this matters now, though, because the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has officially inaugurated the infrastructure project.

The newly completed Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is one of the two China-funded bridges under the government’s Build, Build, Build program. The P3.39-billion structure connects Solana Street and Riverside Drive in Intramuros to Rentas Street and Muelle Dela Industria in Binondo. A third exit ramp at Plaza Del Conde Street in Binondo is also set to open this month.

The basket-handle tied steel arch bridge measures 680m long, spans 21m wide, and has four lanes in total. It is also built with bike lanes with thermoplastic road lines as well as protected sidewalks on both sides.

The newly inaugurated bridge connects the busy districts of Binondo and Intramuros and is expected to serve around 30,000 motorists daily. You can watch the inauguration ceremony below:

