DPWH: Binondo-Intramuros Bridge could be open by Q1 2022

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) told us a few months ago that it is eyeing “substantial completion” of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge by the end of the year. Now, the agency has announced that the bridge could be opened by the first quarter of 2022.

In a recent statement, the DPWH reported that the project is now at 81% completion. Current activities at the site include reorientation of high-tension cables alongside Estero de Binondo that are affected by the ongoing construction. The agency is now also working on the foundations of the Magallanes-Riverside drive on-ramp and the Solana Street off-ramp on the Intramuros side of the bridge.

The DPWH expects progress will hasten further as soon as the ramp components—which are fabricated in Shanghai, China—arrive.

PHOTO BY DPWH on Facebook

The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is a 680m basket-handle tied steel arch bridge that is expected to serve 30,000 motorists daily once completed. The P3.39 billion project was financed through an aid grant from China and is being implemented by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office Management Cluster 1.

Will you be able to use this new bridge once it opens? You can check out more progress photos, as well as the official DPWH statement, below:

