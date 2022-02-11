DPWH: Binondo-Intramuros Bridge scheduled to open Holy Week 2022

Another long-awaited Metro Manila bridge project is due for completion soon. According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is next in line for an opening, and motorists may be able to use it as early as April 2022.

The agency bared that the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is now 92% complete and is scheduled for an opening sometime during Holy Week. This update comes after the DPWH’s announcement several months ago that the new piece of infrastructure would be usable in the first quarter of this year.

Continue reading below ↓

“At 92%, we are rushing to finish the soon to be one of newest landmarks in Manila with its iconic basket-handle tied steel arch,” Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations undersecretary Emil Sadain said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The DPWH added that by March 2022, the bridge’s arch will undergo final retouching and asphalt will begin to be laid on the structure’s concrete slab.

Once completed, the P3.39 billion bridge is expected to serve up to 30,000 vehicles a day. It will also supposedly help preserve the Jones, Delpan, and MacArthur Bridges by serving as an alternate route from those structures. Are you looking forward to this opening?

Binondo-Intramuros Bridge

PHOTO BY Department of Public Works and Highways

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Department of Public Works and Highways

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.