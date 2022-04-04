Quiapo Church to hold motorcade procession for the Black Nazarene on April 15

Quiapo Church said Monday that it was planning to hold a motorcade procession for the Black Nazarene on Good Friday, April 15—a hint of normalcy in Holy Week traditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church administrators are reviving Holy Week traditions, including the pahalik for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The government recently extended Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila.

Devotees are called on to wear their uniforms and bring a candle for the motorcade procession, said Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of Quiapo Church.

“Di kinakailangan magpaa, magdala lang ng kandila. Tahimik po tayong magprusisyon so sana po ay unawain ng mga deboto ito,” Badong told TeleRadyo.

“Hindi pa natin puwedeng gawin at ibalik ang dati nating tradisyon tulad ng pasanan at paghihila ng lubid, ganon din ang salyahan at mga balyahang nangyayari, para lang po makahawak sa Nazareno,” the Quiapo Church said in a separate Facebook post.

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

The MMDA is studying two new number coding schemes that will ban cars twice a week

Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme

The church will also bless Black Nazarene replicas in a procession on April 6 and 7.

“Inaanyayahan din namin kayong lahat na may mga imahen, na dalhin po dito sa Simbahan ng Quiapo para sa replica Lenten procession nang sa gayon ay hindi niyo na po ito dadalhin sa mismong paglabas ng Señor Nazareno sa Biyernes Santo,” it said on Facebook.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Badong reminded devotees that they cannot kiss the image during the pahalik. He also urged the Catholic faithful to maintain physical distance, wear their face masks, and sanitize after touching the image.

“Hindi talaga siya hahalikan. Mas malapitan lang po nila yung imahen na mismong nasa altar, yun po ang mas mabibisita na nila,” he said. “Sa ngayon, talagang gusto natin na maibalik na muli, unti-unti, dinadahan-dahan lang natin ang mga tradisyong nakagawian nating gawain tuwing Mahal na Araw.”

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.