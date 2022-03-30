The MMDA is studying two new number coding schemes that will ban cars twice a week

First, the good news: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) doesn’t appear to be sitting on its hands over the rise of vehicular traffic in the National Capital Region (NCR). Bad news? Motorists may have to make even bigger sacrifices if they want to use their cars.

During a press briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte, MMDA chairman Romando Artes presented two new number coding schemes that the agency is now looking into to address Metro Manila’s traffic crisis.

The first option involves expanding the number of license plate number numerals covered by the measure on certain days while providing a mid-week break. The second one will have cars prohibited from being out twice a week. Check them out below:

First proposed number coding scheme (50% traffic volume reduction)

Monday and Thursday – Cars with plate numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 not allowed on roads Wednesday – No number coding scheme Tuesday and Friday – Cars with plate numbers ending in 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0 not allowed on roads

Second proposed number coding scheme (40% traffic volume reduction)

Monday – Cars with plate numbers ending in 1, 2, 3 and 4 not allowed on roads Tuesday – Cars with plate numbers ending in 5, 6, 7 and 8 not allowed on roads Wednesday – Cars with plate numbers ending in 9, 0, 1 and 2 not allowed on roads Thursday – Cars with plate numbers ending in 3, 4, 5 and 6 not allowed on roads Friday – Cars with plate numbers ending in 7, 8, 9 and 0 not allowed on roads

If passed, these new number coding schemes will be in effect during morning and evening rush-hour periods. That’s 7am to 10am in the morning, and 5pm to 8pm in the evening.

It’s also important to note that Artes says these plans are still being discussed with relevant stakeholders. So, what do you think of these proposals? Which one would you prefer implemented?

