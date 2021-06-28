Massive billboards reminding you to #BrakeforAnimals are now all over EDSA

Have you passed by EDSA today? Chances are, you might have seen these #BrakeForAnimals and #BeKindToAllAnimals billboards all across the major thoroughfare.

These materials are part of a campaign spearheaded by a non-profit organization PAWSsion Project. The organization has partnered with various agencies and corporations including the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Jag Jeans, and City Advertising Ventures Corporation to spread these reminders along EDSA.

These can be seen on massive billboards in various locations such as near the Guadalupe-Makati area, along the northbound portion of Cubao, and across SM Megamall. MMDA billboards along EDSA also now feature these campaign materials, some of which even feature animal cruelty or hit-and-run survivors.

PAWSsion Project shared some footage and photos on social media. The post read: “May this continuously remind drivers and motorists to drive safely, both for their welfare and that of the strays. May this inspire each and every one of us to practice kindness to the voiceless animals, may it be in your little ways of feeding them, changing your eating habits and lifestyle and most importantly by being responsible pet owners and rescuers ourselves. May this encourage more people to adopt and foster.”

You can check out more photos of the campaign below:

