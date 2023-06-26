It’s really sad to see a beautiful classic car burn down

Burning cars aren’t exactly common sightings along EDSA, but these incidents have happened multiple times before. It’s always a sad and worrisome sight whenever this happens. When something like this happens, the two most frequently asked questions are: “Was anyone hurt? What car was it?”

Last weekend, we saw another one of these cars that are literally on fire on the major thoroughfare. Netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of what appeared to be a burning Datsun 260Z just around the Mandaluyong area. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. That being said, it was... heartbreaking, to say the least.

The Fairlady in the photo was supposedly owned by Congressman Bryan Revilla. If you follow some of the local car groups on Facebook, you may have seen photos of this fine Z before. This generation of the Fairlady was also what many people like to call the ‘Devil Z’ as a reference to the blue car from the popular manga Wangan Midnight.

“While this was a completely unforeseen incident, I am aware that it has caused inconveniences to my fellow road users and for that I am sorry,” Revilla said in his Instagram post. “As a long-time car and driving enthusiast, I am saddened by this event. Though I always take all necessary safeguards and precautions, accidents will still happen. This is a reminder to my fellow drivers and enthusiasts to regularly have cars checked for roadworthiness, be vigilant while driving, and be responsible road users.”

We still have no idea what exactly happened with the car, though. We’re not sure if there’s a chance for it to be restored, either, but by the looks of it, this thing might be a goner. At the end of the day, we’re just glad there weren’t any casualties.

Classic car burning on EDSA:

