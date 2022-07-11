Motoring News

CALAX Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange now 56% complete, will open later this year

One of the four remaining interchanges that will complete CALAX
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
drone shot of the upcoming CALAX Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange
PHOTO: MPTC

It looks like the next Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) interchange is starting to take shape: the Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange.

In its latest press release, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary MPCALA Holdings has announced that the new interchange leading to Aguinaldo Highway in Cavite is now 56% complete. It is set to open later this year.

photo of the current CALAX Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange construction

The 3.9km CALAX subsection with a two-by-two lane layout is located about 16km away from Tagaytay City proper. Once this new interchange is completed, motorists will be able to get to Aguinaldo Highway all the way from Mamplasan or vice versa.

“The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange will help decongest the busiest highway in the province of Cavite—the 41km Emilio Aguinaldo Highway,” said MPCALA Holdings president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “Motorists from Manila going to the famous tourist destinations of Silang and Tagaytay, Cavite, will surely benefit from this upcoming project as it offers convenience and shorter travel time.”

roadworks along the CALAX Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange

PHOTO: MPTC

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

