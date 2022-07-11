CALAX Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange now 56% complete, will open later this year

It looks like the next Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) interchange is starting to take shape: the Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange.

In its latest press release, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary MPCALA Holdings has announced that the new interchange leading to Aguinaldo Highway in Cavite is now 56% complete. It is set to open later this year.

PHOTO BY MPTC

The 3.9km CALAX subsection with a two-by-two lane layout is located about 16km away from Tagaytay City proper. Once this new interchange is completed, motorists will be able to get to Aguinaldo Highway all the way from Mamplasan or vice versa.

“The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange will help decongest the busiest highway in the province of Cavite—the 41km Emilio Aguinaldo Highway,” said MPCALA Holdings president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “Motorists from Manila going to the famous tourist destinations of Silang and Tagaytay, Cavite, will surely benefit from this upcoming project as it offers convenience and shorter travel time.”

PHOTO BY MPTC

