You can use CALAX for free on select dates in May

Does anyone here use the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) regularly? If so, here’s some good news for you guys: usage of the tollway is free on select days this month.
Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary MP Cala Holdings has announced that on May 12-14, 19-21, and 26-28, passage along CALAX will be free of charge for all exits. Look:
Meanwhile, on other MPTC-operated tollways, there have been significant toll-fee hikes over the past week. Both the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) are affected by the recent increases—read more about those by clicking here and here.
