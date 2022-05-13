Motoring News

You can use CALAX for free on select dates in May

Regardless of route
by TopGear.com.ph | 5 hours ago
CALAX, CALAX toll fees, CALAX toll booth, CALAX toll plaza
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

Does anyone here use the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) regularly? If so, here’s some good news for you guys: usage of the tollway is free on select days this month.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary MP Cala Holdings has announced that on May 12-14, 19-21, and 26-28, passage along CALAX will be free of charge for all exits. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

NEED-TO-KNOW FOR CAR OWNERS:
Everything you need to get your LTO registration in order
MMDA: Implementation of new number coding scheme on May 16 is fake news

Meanwhile, on other MPTC-operated tollways, there have been significant toll-fee hikes over the past week. Both the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) are affected by the recent increases—read more about those by clicking here and here.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
PNP-HPG ‘rent-tangay’ ops shows why you shouldn’t hand your keys to just anybody
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱