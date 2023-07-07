Update: P1.9-M still missing from the cash-on-the-road incident in Cebu

It’s all over the news, and we’re pretty sure you’ve seen it—about P4 million in cash was found scattered across a highway in Cebu earlier this week. It was easily one of the wildest things we’ve seen on the road this year, right up there with the loose horse on NLEX incident.

Unfortunately for the poor rider carrying the cash, it looks like there’s still a long way to go before he recovers the rest of the bag—if there’s even a chance of him getting everything back, that is.

See, according to a report by Cebu Daily News, only P2,058,683 of the total P4 million has been recovered as of yesterday, July 6.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

First drive: The Zenix is one heck of a gamble for Toyota

Bus lane violators got a rude awakening in recent I-ACT ops

PHOTO BY Doodz Blog Lakwatsero on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Some of the money has been returned to various police stations in the area, specifically the Mambaling and Carbon Police Stations. Since Tuesday, P58,600 has been returned in total. The rider, meanwhile, was able to recover P2,058,683 on the same day he lost the cash. Still, he’s just halfway through at this point.

The police are now tracing the identities of those who picked up the money on the road on the day of the incident. Authorities say that identified individuals who refuse to return the money could legal charges.

See Also