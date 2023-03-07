27.06km Cavite-Batangas Expressway gets provincial government’s approval

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) a few months back received the original proponent status to build, operate, and maintain the Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX). Now, it looks like the project is now a step closer to becoming a reality.

SMC has confirmed that it has received from the Provincial Government of Cavite the 35-year tollway concession for the construction and operations of CBEX. The company stated this in a recent Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) disclosure.

According to the disclosure, this happened back on February 7, 2023.

CBEX is a 27.06km toll road that will traverse Silang, Amadeo, Tagaytay, Indang, Mendez, and Alfonso in Cavite and ends near Nasugbu in Batangas. It will seek to “improve connectivity between the National Capital Region and Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.”

Again, take note that CBEX is different from the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX) which could be built and operated by Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC). That one’s a four-lane, 50km expressway connecting Cavite, Tagaytay, and Batangas. Totally not confusing at all, we know.

Back to CBEX—how do you think a new road network like this will help improve traffic in the area?

