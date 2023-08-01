SMC president Ramon Ang bares updates, plans for Cavite-Batangas expressway

Back in March, the Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX) recieved provincial government’s approval after San Miguel Corporation (SMC) received the original proponent status to build, operate, and maintain the said tollway. With the project now becoming closer to reality, SMC president Ramon Ang shared a few updates and plans for the new highway.

Per a report by GMA News Online, the joint venture between SMC and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) is estimated to cost P75 billion with the deal set to be closed soon. With that, Ang said that the expressway’s estimated completion time is within four years with a target opening by 2027. Ang added that they will begin buying right-of-way zones as soon as the ink dries on the deal.

SMC is giving itself one year to secure right-of-way zones and three years to build the new road. Once completed, CBEX will span 27.06km and will traverse Silang, Amadeo, Tagaytay, Indang, Mendez, and Alfonso in Cavite and ends near Nasugbu in Batangas. It will seek to “improve connectivity between the National Capital Region and Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.”

Aside from CBEX, SMC is also seeking to have the rights to build the second phase of the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX). Phase two of CLLEX will link the cities of Cabanatuan to San Jose via a four-lane, 35 kilometer highway.

More recently, SMC and MPTC teamed up to build yet another expressway that will connect the provinces of Cavite and Batangas. The mega tollway will pass through the Cavite-Laguna Expressway or CALAX, and the towns of Alfonso, Amadeo, Indang, Mendez, Silang, and Tagaytay in Cavite, and also STAR Tollway and Nasugbu in Batangas where the tollway ends.

