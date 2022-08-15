Watch: A drive-by of the newly opened Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension

After some delays, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) finally opened the Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension this weekend.

We know a lot of you are curious about what this new expressway looks like, so we’ve got just the thing: a quick drive-by video.

The new 1.6km segment extends all the way to Parañaque City, and passage will be free of charge for a month. As the new portion of the road network opens, CIC is also implementing some changes which motorists should take note of:

Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension advisory:

The Merville Entry/Exit ramp will be moved in front of Shell C5 South Link.

Motorists using the west service road will have to turn left at the service road tunnel in front of Radar towards Kaingin/Parañaque.

Anyone here who frequents or is from the area? How will this affect traffic in those parts? You can also check out the brief clip below.

Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension drive-by:

