Cavitex-C5 Link’s Merville exit ramp is now open to motorists

Some good news for motorists who regularly drive down south: The Cavitex-C5 Link’s Merville exit ramp is finally open.

The new exit is especially useful for motorists driving down to Merville from Taguig. Using it is as simple as paying attention to the overhead signs along the expressway and keeping to your right as you head toward the exit.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Atoy Customs shows you how to turn the Toyota Lite Ace into a proper passenger car

The Yamaha Gear is a small urban commuter you never knew you wanted

We can see how first-time users of the expressway might be a bit confused, though. So, to make things easier for everyone, Metro Pacific Tollways (MPT) has a short video of a drive from the Cavitex-C5 Link’s entry in Taguig all the way to the new exit. You can check it out below.

Like we said: Just pay attention to the signs and keep right when you have to. Happy driving!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Cavitex-C5 Link Merville exit ramp now open

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.