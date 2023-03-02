Cavitex-C5 Link Segment 2 construction to begin Q1, expected to open by end of 2023

Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) has made significant progress with the Cavitex-C5 Link over the past few years. In 2023, CIC is expecting to make even more progress towards completing this massive road network.

The company has just announced that it has inked a deal with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to construct Phase 2 of the Cavitex-C5 Link Segment 2. This 1.9km portion of the expressway spans six lanes and will connect Cavitex R-1 from the Parañaque Toll Plaza to Sucat via the R-1 interchange. It seeks to reduce travel time from Sucat Road to Cavitex R-1 and vice versa by 10 minutes.

CIC and CRBC are looking to begin construction by the first quarter of 2023 and aim to open the road to the public by the end of the year. CIC is also looking to begin construction of Sevment 3-B from Sucat to E. Rodriguez by Q3.

“The Cavitex-C5 Link is a vital segment of the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project (MCTEP), so far, we managed to open 3.8km (Segment 3A1 and 3A2) to the motoring public, serving more than 16,000 vehicles daily,” said CIC president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “Still, we have a long way to go. This is something we cannot do alone, hence our search for a contractor that would be up for the task-delivering world-class quality infrastructure for our motorists within our timeline. We are glad that our new partner CRBC took on the challenge.”

The entirety of the Cavitex-C5 Link project will span 7.7km and will connect Cavitex R-1 to C5 in Taguig. The network is expected to serve 40,000 vehicles daily and reduce travel time from Parañaque, Las Piañas, and Cavite to Makati and Taguig by 45 minutes.

