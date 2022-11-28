Toll update: Here’s how much it will cost you to use CAVITEX-C5 Link moving forward

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has given has finally issued a notice to start collection for the stretch of CAVITEX-C5 Link from Merville to Taguig (and vice versa).

The following toll rates have been in effect since yesterday, November 27:

CAVITEX-C5 Link toll fee update

Class 1 vehicles - P35 Class 2 vehicles - P69 Class 3 vehicles - P104

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Size comparo: How big is the all-new Toyota Innova compared to the Geely Okavango?

PH fuel price update: Diesel could see a big-time rollback next week

As of August 2022, the CAVITEX-C5 Link already extends all the way to Parañaque City. The entirety of the expressway project is expected to be completed within 2023.

No doubt the CAVITEX-C5 Link has been a big help for countless motorists down south. But is the cost of using it worth it? Let us know what you think in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also