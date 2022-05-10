Toll-fee increase alert: Cavitex to adjust rates for R-1 segment starting May 12

Motorists who use the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) regularly, here is some unfortunate news for you to start the work week: A toll-fee increase is set to be implemented effective May 12, 2022.

According to Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation’s (CIC) latest advisory, Class 1 vehicles will be charged P33 (up from P25), Class 2 vehicles P67 (up from P50), and Class 3 vehicles P100 (up from P25) to use the 6.48km Cavitex R-1 segment. This portion stretches from the Longos, Bacoor entry to the MIA Road exit. Look:

Cavitex toll fee increase:

Continue reading below ↓

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 5

ICYMI: MMDA twice-a-week coding update, Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Broken down, the increases are as follows: P4.62/km for Class 1, P9.24/km for Class 2, and P13.86/km for Class 3 vehicles. All rates are VAT-inclusive and have been approved by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB). CIC says this increase comes after the company finished enhancements made to the existing Cavitex road network.

CIC also shared that its joint-venture partner, the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), will work on a rebate program to allow public utility vehicle operators and drivers to enjoy the previous toll rates for the next three months.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.