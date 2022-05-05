Motoring News

Expect heavy traffic along parts of CAVITEX this weekend

Heads up
by Drei Laurel | Just now
PHOTO: Cavitex

Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) management is warning motorists as early as now to expect heavy traffic at some portions of the expressway this weekend.

The reason? Campaign activities leading up to election day. That’s Monday next week, May 9.

Anyway, you might want to avoid the following areas over the next few days:

CAVITEX weekend traffic advisory

  1. CAVITEX MIA Road entry and exit - 10pm on May 6 until 12am of May 8
  2. CAVITEX Marulas exit - Closed on May 7 from 2pm to 7pm

Since we’re in the business of talking about the elections, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has already announced the suspension of the number coding scheme on May 9.

And that’s about it. Plan your drives this weekend accordingly, guys.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

