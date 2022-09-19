Report: P1-B CCLEX extension leading to Cebu City’s central business district eyed

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is already one of our nation’s most impressive pieces of infrastructure. This, however, doesn’t mean there isn’t any room for improvement.

According to a new report by Cebu Daily News, the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) is already considering an extension for the newly opened expressway. The cost? P1 billion, the report says.

Details remain relatively scarce, but according to CCLEX Corporation president Allan Alfon, the extension will span 2km and will connect CCLEX to Cebu City’s central business district.

“Cebu City is looking at reviving the Guadalupe ramp exit and entry. It leads you right to the central business district,” Alfon reportedly said.

Alfon added that vehicle volume on CCLEX is expected to balloon to 20,000 vehicles per day by the end of 2022, which will increase daily revenue to P2 million. By 2024, Alfon said that vehicle volume on the expressway may reach 40,000 per day.

“We believe that this provides the sustainable volume for traffic to increase.”

And in case you missed it, motorcycles with a displacement of 110cc are now allowed to enter CCLEX. The toll rate for such vehicles is set at P60. You can read more about this development here.

This sounds convenient, but given Cebu City’s traffic problems, do you think this is the right move? Chime in.

