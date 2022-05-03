ICYMI: CCLEX now open to the public, stopping for photos not allowed

Well, that didn’t take long at all. The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is finally open to the public, just a few days after the megastructure was inaugurated by government officials.

CCLEX officially became open to vehicles over the weekend, holding a simple ceremony wherein personnel greeted the first motorists to use the brand-new expressway. Watch:

CCLEX opening ceremony

Excited? There are a few things you’re going to have to take note of before driving onto CCLEX. Firstly, despite being built to support speeds of up to 80kph, the expressway is currently implementing a 60kph speed limit as part of initial safety measures. Stopping your vehicle is also prohibited at any point along the expressway, so no Instagram stops, please.

Also, while cash payments are currently being accepted at CCLEX toll booths, the expressway will eventually shift to electronic RFIDs in the near future. Management is also reminding riders that CCLEX will only allow motorbikes under 400cc to enter starting in July 2022. Look:

CCLEX guidelines

Oh, and in case you missed our previous report on CCLEX’s official toll rates, here they are again.

CCLEX toll fees:

Class 1 vehicles (cars, jeepneys, small vans, motorcycles) – P90

Class 1 vehicles above seven feet in height – P180

Class 2 vehicles (light trucks, tourist/school/public utility buses) – P180

Class 3 vehicles (heavy and multi-axle trucks and trailers) – P270

There you have it. Is anyone planning to drive here anytime soon?

