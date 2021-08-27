Only 20 meters separate the two sides of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway bridge

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) project—which, once done, might include the country’s most stunning bridge yet—is slowly but surely inching its way towards completion. In fact, only mere meters remain before the two sides of the new piece of infrastructure finally meet.

PHOTO BY Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation

Recent images released by Metro Pacific Tollways (MTPC) show that the mainland Cebu and Mactan Island sides of CCLEX are just about to meet. In a post on the official CCLEX Facebook page, the CCLEX Corporation shared that only 20 meters are left before this milestone is reached.

“Work continues at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway as we close the gap on the main bridge deck. Only 20 meters are left before the 390-meter bridge deck will be connected,” the post reads, adding that CCLEX completion stood at 82% at the end of July 2021.

The CCLEX Corporation also recently took the opportunity to address manipulated images of the project showing the two sides aren’t aligned. It said that while it understands these posts are just social media users having fun, the company needs to make a clarification because some people might mistake them for real photos. Look:

“We know that people are just having fun and sharing this as a joke. We are posting this clarification because some people believed the memes to be true,” the post reads.

It’s easy to see why a lot of people are hyped over this infrastructure project. Not only will it make travel between mainland Cebu and Mactan Island easier when it’s finished, but it will also be a hell of a sight to look at. Anyone else excited to drive over this thing?

PHOTO BY Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation

