Motorcycles with 125cc engines and up will be allowed to use CCLEX by July

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) has just confirmed that the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will be inaugurated on April 27, 2022. In addition, the company has made clarifications that will come as pleasant news for riders down south.

MPTC has announced that small-displacement motorcycles will also be allowed to pass the expressway by July this year. This applies to bikes with 125cc engines and up. In the same month, sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists will also be opened along CCLEX.

More details about the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway

The opening ceremony coincides with the 501st commemoration of the Kadaugan sa Mactan, which marks the victory of Mactan warriors led by Lapulapu over the Spanish army of Ferdinand Magellan.

“We are happy and honored to have come to this point, opening the biggest infrastructure project in this part of the country,” said Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. “Not far from here 501 years ago, Cebuanos celebrated a victory in a pitched battle against a superior force. Today, we mark a different milestone, a modern victory not of arms but of engineering and construction that gave us such a beautiful structure that has now become an icon of Cebu.”

The 8.9km CCLEX is MPTC’s first toll-road project outside Luzon. This new bridge will connect Cebu City and Mactan Island, and has an operating speed of up to 80kph. Motorists may pay their toll fees using cash at the start of the expressway’s operations, but MPTC has confirmed that CCLEX will shift to an all-electronic toll-collection system by June 2022.

