The new Clark International Airport will open on May 2

It’s all systems go for the Clark International Airport next week. The new facility will officially be opened on May 2, 2022. Starting then, all CRK flights will arrive at or depart from the new terminal.

In case you missed it, Top Gear Philippines was recently able to check out the new airport before the ribbon-cutting. You guys can, too, as there will be an open house tour on Saturday, April 30, 2022. You can register through this link until tomorrow (April 29) at 12nn. You can also watch our quick preview of the Clark International Airport below.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SM City North EDSA’s indoor electric go-kart track will have its soft opening on May 1

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

The Clark International Airport is operated by Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD). The terminal spans 110,000sqm and boasts state-of-the-art features that passengers can enjoy. There will be point-to-point (P2P) bus services available from Trinoma and Parañaque City for passengers looking for transpo.

Continue reading below ↓

“We have put a lot of effort into making our passengers’ journey as seamless as possible through the terminal and getting to and from our airport,” said LIPAD CEO Bi Yong Chungunco.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The flights that will be moved to the new facility are listed below. For concerned passengers, you are all advised to head to the new airport beginning next week.

Jetstar – 3K 779 / 780

Qatar Airways – QR 930 / 931

Scoot – TR 386 / 387

Emirates – EK 338

Cebu Pacific Air – 5J 606 / 607

Philippine Airlines – PR 2833 / 2834

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.