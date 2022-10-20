Commonwealth Ave. motorcycle lanes ‘approved in principle’ by Metro Manila Council

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently shared its plans to establish a dedicated motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue. Well, it appears that might be happening sooner rather than later. The agency has now shared that the Metro Manila Council has already ‘approved in principle’ the MMDA and various motorcycle groups’ proposal.

Metro Manila mayors have reportedly given the MMDA the green light to establish exclusive lanes not just for motorcycles but also for bicycles and public utility vehicles. According to MMDA Resolution No. 22-15, the rightmost lane on Commonwealth Avenue will be used as bike lanes, while the second and third lanes will be PUV and motorcycle lanes, respectively. The remaining lanes will be used by other motor vehicles.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda ADV 160 is now in PH with a P164,900 SRP

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Stargazer

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The exclusive motorcycle lanes located at the third lane from the right along Commonwealth will depend upon the road conditions as the road has some inconsistencies in terms of lane width due to different construction projects,” said MMDA acting chairman Engr. Carlo Dimayuga III.

The MMDA will work with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the local government unit of Quezon City to put up signage and apply lane markings along Commonwealth Avenue, from Elliptical Road all the way to Doña Carmen Subdivision, and vice versa.

No specific timeline for implementation has been provided yet, but we can expect these changes to take effect soon. We’ll keep you posted. For now, tell us what you think—how will these dedicated lanes affect traffic in the area?

MMDA, MMC on the dedicated motorcycle lane on Commonwealth Avenue:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.