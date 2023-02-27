Will we be seeing exclusive motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue soon?

Late last year, the Metro Manila Council ‘approved in principle’ the proposed plan to put up exclusive motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue. Now, it appears those plans are about to be put into motion.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently met with 1 Rider Party List to discuss a few details of the Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lanes. The two talked about the positioning of the bike lanes, as well as the putting up of signage and setting up the proper road markings.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2023 Nissan Terra Sport starts at P2.1-M for 4x2; 4x4 also available

The current-gen Toyota Innova lives on; gets face-lifted for 2023

PHOTO BY Google Maps

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A specific timeline for the implementation is still yet to be released, though, so we still have no idea when we’ll be seeing significant changes along the major thoroughfare. But in case you missed it, under MMDA Resolution No. 22-15, the rightmost lane on Commonwealth Avenue will be the bike lane, the second lane will be for PUVs, and the third will be for motorcycles. The rest will then be used by other motor vehicles.

How do you think these changes will affect traffic in the area, readers?

MMDA, 1 Rider Party List discuss Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lanes:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos