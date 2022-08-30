Commonwealth–University Ave. zipper lane extended with new entry, exit points

The addition of Libreng Sakay trucks and buses won’t be the only changes you’ll be seeing along Commonwealth Avenue starting this week. The local government of Quezon City has announced that the Commonwealth–University Avenue zipper lane has been extended.

There are new entry and exit points added to further mitigate heavy traffic in the area caused by the ongoing construction of the MRT-7 Tandang Sora and Don Antonio stations. Motorists are now able to enter the zipper lane from the St. Peter U-turn slot entrance, or take the UP TechnoHub exit to get to the Quezon Memorial Circle.

The new zipper lane entry and exit are open starting today, August 30, 2022. To all motorists passing by the area, take note that the Commonwealth–University Avenue zipper lane is open only from 6am to 10am on weekdays.

For a better look, you can check out the maps below.

Commonwealth zipper lane changes:

