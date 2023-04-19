More than 150,000 riders passed through Commonwealth daily in 2022

Traffic in Metro Manila reset when COVID-19 hit. But in the months since the major lockdowns, gridlock have increasingly gone worse—actually, traffic didn’t even take long to go back to pre-pandemic levels.

But EDSA isn’t the only road that’s seen a constant increase in vehicle volume. Commonwealth Avenue—an equally problematic thoroughfare—has encountered the same issue. According to numbers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), motorcycle and PUV volume have both seen significant increases from 2021 to 2022.

In 2022, an average of 154,369 motorcycles passed through Commonwealth daily—up 15.55% from the daily average of 133,591 the year prior. Average PUV count, meanwhile, was up 33.01% from 7,619 in 2021 to 10,134 in 2022.

Now, the increase in PUVs can be attributed to the reopening of more jeepney and bus routes in the metro post-pandemic. The increasing number of motorcycle riders, however, is a totally different story. The agency didn’t publish official figures, but it did say that total vehicle volume

In any case, it’s no wonder that implementing the exclusive motorcycle lanes was such a huge hassle. Trying to keep all these motorcycles in one lane just sounds like an absolute pain in the a**.

Annual Average Daily Traffic: Commonwealth Avenue

PHOTO BY MMDA

