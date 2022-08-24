Typhoon Florita: Closed-off and affected roads in Cordillera Region, Cagayan Valley

It’s been a stormy week due to Typhoon Florita, leaving various areas in Metro Manila submerged in floods every now and then. Up north, however, the damage has been way more severe.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley (Region II), Typhoon Florita has wreaked havoc across the provinces in the two regions. Several roads have already been rendered impassable due to floods, fallen trees, damaged pavements, rock falls, and landslides.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Lane splitting vs. lane filtering: Why we need to differentiate the two

PH fuel price update: Diesel up by P2.60/L, gas by P0.70/L effective August 23

As of 8am on August 24, 2022, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has declared a number of road closures in CAR and Region II. There are also other affected roads in these regions where only one lane is passable. You can check them out below.

Continue reading below ↓

Road closures in CAR, Region II due to Typhoon Florita

Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road, K0717+500- K0717+570 section in Namaltugan, Calanasan, Apayao Mt. Province-Ilocos Sur via Tue, K0387+450 Beto Section, Tue, Tadian, Mt. Province Cabagan-Sta. Maria Road, Cabagan Overflow Bridge in Isabela Itogon-Dalupirip Road, K0265+100 Sitio Twin River, Poblacion, Itogon, Benguet Abra-Kalinga Road, K0470+500, K0474+000, Subagan, Baay-Licuan, Abra and K0480+900, K0481+050, Duldulao, Malibcong, Abra Gov. Bado Dangwa National Road (formerly Acop-Kapangan-Kibungan-Bakun Road)

KO349+100-K0349+150, Gakian, Gambang, Bakun Baguio-Bontoc Road, K0387+600, Napu Section Section, Bontoc Ili , Bontoc, Mt. Province

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other affected roads with one passable lane

In Cordillera Administrative Region:

Mt. Province-Ilocos Sur via Tue K0683+250-K0683+270 and K0687+300-K0687+315 sections in Naguilian, Calanasan, Apayao Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road, K0288+200 Ambuklao, Bokod, Benguet Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union Boundary Road, K0262+920 in Sitio Lasong, Brgy.Tadiangan, Tuba, Benguet Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road, K0623+600, Madatag, Kabugao, Apayao Itogon-Dalupirip Road, K0267+950, Brgy. Tinongdan, Itogon, Benguet Cong. Andres Acop Cosalan Road, K0321+575, Sitio Batengan, Brgy. Adaoay, Kabayan, Benguet Nueva Vizcaya-Ifugao-Mt. Province Boundary Road, 0305+875, Bolog, Kiangan, K0320+500, Cudog, Lagawe, and K0327+100, Namulditan, Hingyon, Ifugao Kiangan-Tinoc-Buguias Road, 323+880, Poblacion and K0328+800, Julongan in Kiangan, and 0351+850, Gumhang, K0354+300, Ap-apid, 0354+400, Ap-apid, and K0354+600, Ap-apid, Tinoc, Ifugao Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road K0378+400 and K0379+500, in Abatan, Hungduan, Ifugao Mt. Province-Calanan-Pinukpuk-Abbut Road (Cagaluan-Calanan Section), K0481+370 Bagumbayan, Tabuk City, Kalinga due to clogged drains with mud flow;

11) Mt. Province-Calanan-Pinukpuk-Abbut Road (Pinukpuk-Abbut Section, K0526+950-K0526+970 and K0528+820-K0528+835 in Katabbogan, Pinukuk, Kalinga Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road, K0520+650-K0520+660, Malagat, Pinukpuk, Kalinga Tabuk-Banawe Road K0525+980-K0526+995 and K0534+700-K0534+715, sections in Mabaca, Tanudan, Kalinga Mt. Prov. Bdry.-Calanan-Pinukpuk-Abbut Road K0437+050, Ambato, Tinglayan and K0454+200, Manangol, Lubuagan, Kalinga

Continue reading below ↓

In Region II:

Santa Rancho Road, Calungbuyan Bridge Tagudin-Cervantes Road (several sections) Jct. Santiago-Banayoyo-Lidlidda-San Emilio-Quirino Road (several sections) Cervantes-Aluling-Bontoc Road, K0387+950, Brgy. Aluling, Cervantes, Ilocos Sur Jct. Candon-Salcedo-del Pillar Road (several sections)

Stay safe out there, people. Spread the word about these closed-off and damaged roads, too.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.