Only the LTO and deputized officers—not the LGU—can confiscate your driver’s license

There’s currently a supposed memorandum from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) making rounds on cyberspace about how only the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and its deputized agents are allowed to confiscate licenses. Well, the LTO has finally spoken up on the matter.

In a new Facebook post, the LTO lauded the DILG’s move to emphasize the policy to various local government units and their corresponding police forces. So again, in case you still need to ask, LGUs and their traffic enforcers can only apprehend motorists for violations but not confiscate their licenses.

The LTO said that the DILG’s memorandum merely reiterates that the LTO is the primary law-enforcement agency that ensures motorists abide by traffic rules and regulations so that the general public is kept safe.

This actually isn’t a new policy, but a lot of motorists probably aren’t familiar with it, so this should settle the debates and answer your questions. If you want to read the LTO’s official advisory, you can check it out below.

LTO’s response to DILG memo on confiscation of driver’s licenses:

