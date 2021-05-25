DOTr grants tollway access to three-wheelers with 600cc engines or bigger

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has approved DOTr Administrative Order 2021-006, titled ‘Supplemental Rules and Regulations Governing the Use of Limited Access Facilities (Expressways) by Motorcycles.’

Although the document was signed in February 2021, copies have been circulating on social media through different motorcycle clubs over the past two days. Administrative Order 2021-006 is a supplemental document of Department Order (DO) 2007-38, which permits motorbikes with 400cc engines or bigger to enter tollways.

"Whereas, after the promulgation of DO 2007-38 in 2007, however, there were changes in design, advancement in technology, and safety standards, among others, of motorcycles which is one of the preferred and chosen modes of transportation by motorists using our highways/roads," states the document signed by DOTr secretary Arthur Tugade.

"Whereas, to keep DO 2007-38 abreast with the aforesaid changes, there is a need to supplement the same to cover the class of motorcycles with three wheels, and at the same time, set a new standard of engine displacement for this class of motorcycles, that will be allowed in the Limited Access Facilities,” it added.

Administrative Order 2021-006 stated that three-wheelers fitted with sidecars are still not allowed to use the tollways. Only those with symmetrical chassis layouts will be allowed to use the Limited Access Facilities.

Will we soon see President Rodrigo Duterte riding his Can-Am Ryker along a highway?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been mades.

