EDSA Busway to become more accessible with new concourse project

Reaching the EDSA Busway stops may soon be a whole lot easier for countless Metro Manila commuters now that three new concourses along the major thoroughfare are being built.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) held the groundbreaking ceremony for the EDSA Busway Concourse Project earlier today at SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, and SM Mall of Asia, marking the beginning of civil works at the three sites.

Now, you’re probably wondering why all of the concourse sites are situated by SM malls. This project is actually in partnership with SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPHI), which donated all of the spaces these concourses will sit on last year.

You can check out a preview of the structures via footage from the DOTr’s groundbreaking ceremony. Watch:

First impressions? Man, are these structures clean. They look very walkable, too, meaning if these concourses turn out as good as advertised, commuters who’ll be regulars at these three stops will have a much less strenuous time getting to their rides. The DOTr also says these facilities will come equipped with ticketing booths, an automated fare collection system, turnstiles, and concierges. Nice.

In a statement, SMPHI president Jeffrey Lim congratulated the DOTr following the groundbreaking and assured everyone that the company will take good care of these facilities.

“In addition to funding the construction of these concourses, SM will ensure that these facilities are properly secured and well-maintained for the safety and convenience of all passengers and pedestrians,” Lim said.

No doubt commuters and pedestrians will put these to good use when they’re done. Let’s wait and see if the DOTr has anything planned for the other stops as well.

