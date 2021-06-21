The DOTr will consider providing free rides to vaccination sites in PH

Last month, the US government struck a deal with Uber and Lyft that will see the two ride-hailing companies provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites until July 2021. Now, it appears authorities in the Philippines are mulling over the idea, too.

In a recent Zoom interview, Department of Transportation (DOTr) head Arthur Tugade shared that he is impressed with the Biden administration’s initiative and that he may consider implementing something locally as well.

“Napakagandang programa yan. Pag-iisipan ko yan,” Tugade said of the initiative, adding that the DOTr is already providing free rides to frontline healthcare workers and other authorized persons outside residences (APOR) in the Philippines.

“Yung sinasabi mong free rides papunta sa [vaccination sites], basta magawan ho natin yung programa ng detalye, kung paano ma-implement yan, I am willing to support provided it is given the [imprimatur] and guidance by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) and the Department of Health (DOH).”

Earlier in the same interview, Tugade encouraged everyone to go out and get jabbed to protect themselves against COVID-19, saying there was nothing to fear: “Tulong-tulong tayo gisingin ang sambayanan. Magpabakuna kayo. Wag kayong matakot sa injection, wala naman nararamdaman diyan.

“At least you now have a feeling of safety for yourself. But more importantly, you contribute to the safety of the entire community and the entire country. Dapat ho ganun ang maging pananaw natin.”

Will a free Grab ride or subsidized commute help incentivize you and your loved ones to get vaccinated? Let us know in the comments.

