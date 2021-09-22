A monorail connecting EDSA-Taft to Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City is in the works

The central business district of Pasay City within the bay area hasn’t always been the easiest to get to for commuters. That’s set to change in the future, though, as a new monorail project is in the works.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has just signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Pasay City local government to build an Integrated Pasay Monorail that will connect the corner of EDSA and Taft Avenue to Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City.

The corner of EDSA and Taft, two major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, is the endpoint of the MRT-3 line and where it intersects with the LRT-1. The new monorail will provide commuters easier travel further into Pasay City as the DOTr says it will be integrated and interoperable with these rail lines, as well as with the EDSA Busway and the EDSA Greenways Project.

The MOA also covers the construction of an EDSA–Tramo Flyover Extension Project, but there isn’t a lot of info to go by at the moment. There’s also no timeline provided yet regarding the start of construction and the target date of completion for either project.

Do you regularly use public transport to get into and out of this area? What do you think of this planned monorail?

