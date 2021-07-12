Some LTO offices will soon only accept vehicle inspection reports from PMVICs

Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVIC) are back—well, sort of.

These facilities never really disappeared, but they were left in limbo earlier this year when authorities decided to remove them as a requirement for Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration. This is no longer the case, though, as some LTO offices will soon begin only accepting vehicle inspection reports produced by PMVICs.

Under Department of Transportation (DOTr) memorandum circular no. 2021-02, authorized PMVICs are now each assigned a geographical area of responsibility (GAOR). If an LTO district or extension office falls under a PMVIC’s GAOR, it will only accept vehicle inspection reports from that facility.

Keep in mind that a full PMVIC motor vehicle inspection still is not required and that only the visual inspection and emissions test is necessary for LTO renewal.

In cases where a motorist plans to renew his or her vehicle registration at an LTO office that does not fall under a PMVIC’s GAOR, he or she still has the option of having the car inspected via an authorized private emissions testing center (PETC) and the LTO’s own process.

Continue reading below ↓

These measures will apply to the LTO registration of light vehicles and motorcycles only. LTO offices will still accept the results of authorized PETCs for heavy vehicles.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a statement, DOTr Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center Steering Committee chairperson Artemio Tuazon Jr. said this move is in line with the agency’s push for safer Philippine motoring.

Continue reading below ↓

“An unsafe vehicle on the road can kill and be as deadly as a vehicle driven by a drunk driver. A poorly maintained vehicle can experience mechanical failures that may end in a terrible road crash,” the official said.

“We can prevent the unnecessary loss of lives and property on our roads just by making sure that vehicles are safe and roadworthy. A road crash can happen at any time. May pandemya man o wala, maaring mangyari ang isang road crash kung hindi tayo magiging maingat,” he added.

We have asked the DOTr for details regarding what LTO offices fall under a PMVIC GAOR but have yet to receive a reply. These new guidelines will go into effect on July 26—15 days after being published today in a major newspaper.

Are you in favor of this move? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.