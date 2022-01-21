DOTr, MMDA conducting mobile vaccination drive at PITX from Jan. 24 to 28

Planning to get your COVID-19 vaccination soon? If you’re a Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) regular, you might want to drop by the facility next Monday so you can get your shot.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that it is holding a mobile vaccination drive for both commuters and transport workers at the PITX from January 24 to 28. This initiative is in partnership with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and an estimated 500 vaccinations per day are expected to take place here.

The drive will be open from 8am to 12pm at Gate 4 of the PITX’s second floor. Keep in mind, though, that only AstraZeneca shots are available, and that individuals receiving their booster shot will be prioritized (though first and second does will be available, too). Walk-ins are also allowed, though registration will be required upon arrival at the venue.

“Mahalaga po para sa atin na masigurong bakunado ang ating mga bayaning transport workers, lalo na at iba't-ibang lugar ang kanilang pinupuntahan, gayundin ang ibang stakeholders at mga commuters na kanilang nakakasalamuha sa araw-araw,” DOTr secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

Frankly, dropping by might be a good idea if you still haven’t completed your AstraZeneca series of shots yet. You never know what other developments will come out of the DOTr’s ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy.

