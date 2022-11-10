DOTr: No, the MRT-3 is not up for sale

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is making it clear: No, the MRT-3 is not going up for sale.

In a recent statement, the agency stressed that the government is not looking to sell the major rail line to the private sector. The DOTr says that it is only looking at partnerships with private companies for the MRT-3’s operations and maintenance.

According to transport secretary Jaime Bautista, “railway systems should remain the most affordable and safest mode of mass transit in the country.” The agency also added that railway operations will continue to be subsidized by the Philippine government to keep fares at an affordable level.

This statement comes after several reports alleging that the MRT-3 is being put up for sale to private parties surfaced.

“In response to news reports alleging that MRT-3 is up for sale, the DOTr clarifies it is considering the possibility of turning over the operations and maintenance of MRT-3 to qualified private sector operators towards improving its operational efficiency,” the DOTr’s statement reads.

“Privatizing MRT-3’s operations and maintenance is expected not only to enhance efficiency and safety but also reduce operational cost to be able to maintain affordable fares,” it added.

Basically, the DOTr is saying the MRT-3 will operate under a public-private relationship similar to the LRT-1’s. Do you think this is the right decision? Let us know in the comments section.

