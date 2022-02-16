DOTr: Lucena, Quezon to San Pablo, Laguna in 90min possible via new PNR segment

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) recently conducted an inspection of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Lucena-San Pablo line. After nearly a decade, this PNR segment is now set to resume operations.

The 44km inter-provincial railway commuter line will connect Lucena in Quezon province to San Pablo in Laguna. Once it’s finally back up and running, it is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to just one and a half hours. No word yet on when this will become fully operational, though.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa mga kasama natin sa Laguna at Quezon,” said PNR general manager Junn Magno. “Salamat po sa inyo dahil tinutulungan niyo kami na maabot ang ating aspirations ng ating bansa na buksan muli ang ating mass transport at buksan ang economic corridors ng Laguna, Quezon hanggang Bicol.”

“Kung may train, may connectivity at mobility ang bawat bayan gaya ng sinabi ni Secretary [Arthur] Tugade,” added San Pablo City urban development and housing officer Emilio Tirones. “At the same time, ’yung economic aspects ng San Pablo—’yung mga products namin madadala sa inter-province, sa Manila.”

How do you think this PNR segment will affect travel down south, readers? You can check out more details and photos below.

