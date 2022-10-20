DOTr wants private sector to be more involved in big-ticket transport projects

Again, all those fancy roads and bridges the government has been inaugurating lately? They cost money. In some cases, funding comes courtesy of the private sector and not the taxpayers.

Recently, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) shared that it is encouraging the private sector to be more involved in the completion of “big-ticket” infrastructure and transport projects.

Due to limited budget allocations, transport secretary Jaime Bautista said that the private sector’s participation is “crucial.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda ADV 160 is now in PH with a P164,900 SRP

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Stargazer

“Allow me to emphasize the need to undertake crucial transport infrastructure projects in collaboration with the private sector,” Bautista said during the 48th Philippine Business Conference and Expo.

“We are therefore actively pursuing the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme to complete a number of these projects,” the transport secretary added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bautista also bared some of the big-ticket transport projects the DOTr plans to invite private parties to participate in. These include the EDSA Busway, Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (Cebu BRT), and 10 provincial airports.

“We plan to invite as many private sector participation in our infrastructure projects, such as the privatization of the EDSA Carousel, the operation of our seaports, the privatization of 10 provincial airports, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project and many more,” he added, highlighting that PPPs will generate employment and investment opportunities.

Are you in favor of the private sector becoming more involved in our nation’s transport push?

DOTr to tap private sector for funding

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.