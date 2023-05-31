MRT-3 upgrade to four-car trains will boost daily capacity to 500,000 passengers

Those long snaking lines around MRT-3 stations might soon be much shorter. The DOTr has just announced that it is increasing the trains on the MRT-3 from a three-train setup to a four-train setup. This will significantly increase its daily capacity, which is currently inadequate given Metro Manila’s public transport demand.

At a ceremonial contract signing between the DOTr and Sumitomo Corporation for the rehabilitation and maintenance extension of the MRT-3 yesterday, DOTr secretary Jaime J. Bautista announced the positive development regarding the MRT-3’s future ride capacity.

ALSO READ:

Atty. Hector A. Villacorta is now the Officer-In-Charge for the LTO

Know more about the first vintage-plated car in PH, the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

“We expect Sumitomo to enhance MRT-3’s operational efficiency by using four-car train sets from the existing three-car sets. This will allow more passengers to traverse the length of EDSA, complementing the convenience offered by the EDSA Bus Carousel," said Bautista. “More passengers will be accommodated by MRT-3, increasing significantly its daily ridership into more than half a million (500,000) passengers a day.” The estimated current capacity of the MRT-3 is 350,000.

Included in the new agreement with Sumitomo is the extension of the Taft pocket track, to be able to accommodate four-car trains. The MRT-3 currently operates 18 three-car trains. The Sumitomo Corporation was the original designer, builder, and maintenance provider of the MRT-3.

The DOTr gave no timeline on when the four-car trains will start operations. But they cannot come soon enough.

DOTr: Four-car trains coming to the MRT-3

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also