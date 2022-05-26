This new bridge in Bohol will replace the structure that collapsed earlier this year

Remember that bridge in Bohol that collapsed a while back? Its replacement is set to fully open next month.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just announced that the construction of a new approach road for the new Clarin Bridge has “reached the final stage.” The bridge was initially opened to one-way traffic and for light vehicles at the start of May. It will once again be passable to two-way traffic come June.

The old Clarin Bridge made headlines when it collapsed due to overloading earlier this year. The structure was already about five decades old and was also reportedly affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Bohol in 2013. This new bridge is part of a P462-million project under the DPWH Road Upgrading and Preservation Projects (RUPP).

The DPWH is eyeing to open the new Clarin Bridge by June 7. You can check out more photos of it below:

