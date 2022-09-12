DPWH eyeing comprehensive program to address floods in Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan

Flooding isn’t just a Metro Manila issue. Various areas outside the capital also have to deal with floods every single time a strong typhoon passes by. Central Luzon, for example, is a region north of the metro that’s riddled with the same problems year in and year out.

Provinces like Pampanga and Bulacan are the ones that usually get submerged when the storms hit. To help address this, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is now working on a comprehensive flood control program for these areas.

The DPWH has now shared that it is working on a design plan for the flood control plan for the Pampanga River Basin, and it has commissioned planning and engineering consulting firm Woodfields Consultants for the task.

The Pampanga River Basin stretches from Manila Bay and traverses Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan. It connects to river networks such as the Talavera River, Rio Chico River, Pantabangan River, Colonel River, Peñaranda River, Sacobia River, San Miguel River, and Angat River.

The new program will include flood-mitigation measures for the three affected provinces. “Widening of river channels and construction of viaducts, dikes, revetment works, cut-off channels, control weirs, floodgates, and sluiceg ates are proposed engineering interventions to mitigate and prevent flood damages brought about by the incursion of river waters to communities.”

The project is still in its planning stage, so the DPWH has no specific timeline for it just yet. But if and when it does push through, it should prove beneficial to all affected cities and municipalities.

DPWH comprehensive flood control program for Central Luzon:

