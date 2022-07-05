DPWH, DOST to build new ‘science terminal’ for commuters in Bicutan

Check this out, commuters: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) have broken ground for the Philippines’ first ‘science terminal’ building.

Dubbed the Taguig City Science Terminal and Exhibit Center, this new facility will serve as an integrated terminal and a science hub for commuters. The five-story building will be built on a 13,680sqm lot inside the DOST compound. The first three floors will be dedicated to public transport vehicles, while the upper two will be for executive offices and the Science and Technology Exhibit Center.

PHOTO BY Google Maps

The P326 million project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

“The science terminal is aimed to spark interest to the commuting public, especially to students, to pursue an education and career in science,” the DPWH said in its statement.

What do you think of this new project, commuters? You can check out more photos from the recent groundbreaking ceremony below.

Taguig City Science Terminal and Exhibit Center groundbreaking ceremony:

