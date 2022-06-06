This is what Sorsogon’s roads looked like following the recent Mount Bulusan eruption

Taal Volcano isn’t the only ash-spewing mound of dirt the Philippines has its eyes on right now.

In case you missed it, Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon erupted on the morning of Sunday, June 5, launching volcanic ash high up into the air and causing neighboring towns and villages to evacuate their residents.

As with all volcanic eruptions, what goes up must come down. In scenes somewhat reminiscent of Taal Volcano’s eruption two years ago, the incident covered nearby roads and thoroughfares with a moderate blanket of gray volcanic ash.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has shared images of the on-ground situation in Sorsogon following the eruption. In an update yesterday afternoon, the agency said that it was looking into possible infrastructure damage caused by the incident.

Footage shared by the DPWH appears to show personnel washing one of the roads affected by ashfall. Look:

Mount Bulusan eruption:

In case you’re interested, here are some images from Taal Volcano’s eruption back in 2020. Alternatively, you can read about what it’s like being on the road during a volcanic ashfall here.

If you’re in the area, be sure to drive in a safe manner mindful of present road conditions.

